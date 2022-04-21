Classes canceled: Distance learning for Incline Village students on Thursday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village schools will be closed on Thursday due to hazardous weather and road conditions, the Washoe County School District announced.
All students in Incline will engage in distance learning and no activities will take place on school sites.
