Classic rock meets the violin in Femmes of Rock’s Stateline gig

Violinists take on classic rock hits this weekend at a Stateline gig attendees aren't going to forget any time soon.

Femmes of Rock starring Bella Electric Strings — a quartet that performs music from the catalogs of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Queen, David Bowie, Prince and more — takes the stage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, May 26.

"All-new arrangements, original material, a live rock band, video, lights, choreography, comedy and more can be expected in this high-energy show that leaves audiences awed," states Femmes of Rock's online biography.

The group is led by rock violinist and arranger Nina DiGregorio. Together they are known for "blistering solos, unique arrangements — not to mention their beauty and charm," according to the bio.

"The only one of its kind, there are no other similar string acts operating at this level of production. Be prepared for something that you have not yet seen the likes of," continues the bio, adding that Femmes of Rock is "one of the most sought-after 'hard rock' violin acts in the world."

Femmes of Rock's gig begins at 8 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages. Tickets cost $25 and are available online via Ticketmaster. Additional information about the show can be found at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Learn more about Femmes of Rock at http://www.femmesofrock.com or on Facebook (@femmesofrock).

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action