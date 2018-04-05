Classical, pop group The Tenors performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

This weekend, South Shore gets a taste of classical music mixed with pop thanks to trio The Tenors.

According to vocalist Fraser Walters, members of The Tenors "all have diverse backgrounds and bring different tools and abilities to the group."

He grew up singing and playing music with his grandfather's band, in addition to performing in musicals alongside his mother. Tenors members Victor Micallef and Clifton Murray also got their starts at a young age: Micallef began singing and playing piano at 5 years old, while Murray played guitar for family dinner guests beginning at age 12, according to The Tenors' online biography.

The group started performing together in 2008, and in the past decade have put on over 700 shows on five continents, according to its Facebook page.

"Blending classical music and contemporary pop, the award-winning and multi-platinum selling band have achieved international success, showcasing their undeniable charm and diverse vocal styles…," continues the Facebook biography.

This charm and talent is only amplified in The Tenors' live performances.

"I think we all agree that there's nothing like getting on stage and feeling that reciprocal energy go back and forth between the audience and us. It's something you can't put into words. It's magic," said Micallef.

Catch The Tenors at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, April 7. The gig begins at 8 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages.

Tickets range from $40-$50; prices do not include processing fees. Purchases are conducted via http://www.montbleuresort.com, where additional information is available.