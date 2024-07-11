Classical Tahoe 2024 is a symphony of excellence surrounded by nature’s grandeur 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The serene shores of Lake Tahoe are alive with the sound of music as the Classical Tahoe Music Festival and Institute is back for its 12th year.

“The music that Classical Tahoe performs matches in sound the splendor and perfection of beautiful Lake Tahoe,” according to classicaltahoe.org.

It will run through Aug. 4 with most events at the University of Nevada’s Lake Tahoe campus.

“People can come early to enjoy a picnic and a glass of wine in our courtyard before enjoying the performance under the stars,” said Classical Tahoe Communications Manager Erin Lensing. “The size of the venue (400 seats) creates an intimate, magical and mesmerizing experience where – from any seat in the house – you feel like you are up close with the music.”

This year’s festival is an unparalleled musical experience, featuring 17 captivating performances and events.

It begins with three jazz performances as part of a jazz education program called the Brubeck Jazz Summit. It brings 30 talented young musicians and a roster of jazz legends to Lake Tahoe for a week of training and community building.

Brubeck Jazz Summit is followed by the Classical Tahoe Orchestra, which starts July 19.

On Aug. 14, there will be the annual Classical Tahoe Gala at Kern Schumacher’s lakefront estate. Individual tickets cost $500 or $4,000 for a table, according to Lensing. Classical Tahoe is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Classical Tahoe is a premier destination for music lovers and performers. The festival’s unique blend of world-class performances, community engagement, and educational initiatives help inspire and transform lives through music.

This year’s lineup boasts an impressive roster of conductors and soloists. Jonathan Darlington and Ruth Reinhardt return to lead the orchestra, while Eric Jacobsen makes his debut on the Classical Tahoe podium.

The festival orchestra is made up of some of the world’s most prestigious ensembles, including the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Symphony, and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Among the highlights of the 2024 season is Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán, who will perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major. His brother, violinist Ilmar Gavilán, will showcase a dynamic work composed by their father, Guido López-Gavilán. It highlights the festival’s commitment to classical repertoire and contemporary compositions.

The festival pushes boundaries and celebrates diversity in classical music.

The Classical Tahoe Academy started in 2021. It is a partnership with the Sphinx organization. This season it welcomes seven Black and Latinx musicians as fellows, according to the website.

This initiative aims to increase diversity in American orchestras and provides emerging talents with invaluable performance and networking opportunities.

Jazz enthusiasts will find much to celebrate with the return of the Brubeck Jazz Summit. This year’s summit features a stellar lineup including Chris Brubeck, Dan Brubeck, and a special appearance by Darius Brubeck from the UK. The summit culminates in a showcase where participants perform with established jazz masters, embodying the festival’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of musicians.

A free concert in Truckee’s Regional Amphitheater and a special film screening of “Los Hermanos/The Brothers” at UNR’s Lake Tahoe campus underscore the festival’s efforts to make music accessible. The Family Concert and Music Maker’s Faire is a platform for local middle and high school students to perform and inspire younger children through interactive instrument demonstrations.

In an era where digital accessibility is paramount, Classical Tahoe continues to innovate. Six orchestra concerts will be live-streamed worldwide for free, ensuring that the magic of the festival reaches audiences far beyond the shores of Lake Tahoe. These performances will also be filmed for the fifth season of the PBS Reno Classical Tahoe series.

Classical Tahoe 2024 will perform an unforgettable musical journey including orchestral masterpieces, intimate chamber performances, jazz improvisation and educational outreach.

For a list of Classical Tahoe activities and to buy tickets, go to classicaltahoe.org. Follow @classicaltahoe on Facebook and Instagram, or watch the “Classical Tahoe” series on PBS at pbsreno.org/watch/classicaltahoe.