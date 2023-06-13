Classical Tahoe returns to UNR-Lake Tahoe campus this summer

The event will bring together musicians, community, and visitors from all over the country.

Provided/Classical Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Celebrate summer with four weeks of outdoor orchestra, jazz, chamber music, and family concerts at the stunning UNR-Lake Tahoe campus beginning Sunday, July 9, through Thursday, Aug. 17.

Classical Tahoe brings together the best musicians from the top orchestras in the country, including the MET Opera Orchestra, the Los Angeles Phil, the New York Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, and more for exciting concerts that are not to be missed.

The festival will feature the Brubeck Jazz Summit for Sunday, July 9, to Saturday, July 15, which is a one week, intensive education program in jazz for 34 exceptionally talented students from around the world. Additionally, the Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber music series will be happening from Sunday, July 23, to Sunday, Aug. 6, and will beautifully bring together music, mountains, and the lake in this series that his held on the exquisite lakefront estate of Ron and Maureen Ashley.

Provided/Classical Tahoe

Guest artists include Johannes Moser on July 21, the Classical Tahoe Horn Quartet on July 22, Tessa Lake on July 28, and Gilles Vonsattel on July 29, among many others throughout the rest of the festival.

Bring the family to enjoy the fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, for the family concert and music maker faire, which is designed to expose young ones to the joy of music and the one-on-one interaction with the Classical Tahoe orchestra musicians.

Tickets to the faire are $15 to support the festival’s educational programs. There are student discounts available.

The fun will finish up with the Lakefront Summer Gala at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, which will feature lakefront cocktails, a live auction, a gourmet dinner, and special one-night only performances.

The gala will be held at Kern Schumacher’s stunning lakefront estate, where seating will be limited.

Tickets to the gala are on sale by calling the box office at 775-298-0245.

To learn more about Classical Tahoe and view the entire list of scheduled events, visit classicaltahoe.org .