Clean first round of water quality results

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE , Calif. – A precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for the South Tahoe residents on the Heavenly mountainside of Pioneer Trail Between Ski Run Blvd and Fern Road. The South Tahoe Public Utility District collected water samples within the affected area on the evening of Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

The tests for chlorine residuals came back normal and no bacteria was detected in any of the samples. Another round of water samples was collected on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. If after 24 hours the tests have similar results, the precautionary boil water advisory will be lifted.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 an outside contractor hit a watermain on Lake Tahoe Blvd at

Midway Road. There was a widespread water outage in South Lake Tahoe. The precautionary boil water notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure from the watermain break.

Water pressure keeps pollutants from entering the underground pipes that bring drinking water to homes and businesses. When the pressure is lost, it is possible that contaminants could seep into the pipes.

For more information, visit stpud.us or call 530-544-6474.