Clean Up the Lake dives into first Polar Plunge

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Clean Up the Lake 501(c)3 hosted its Inaugural Polar Plunge on Saturday, May 10 at the popular Lakeside Beach, South Lake Tahoe. Over 60 people attended the event, set up to raise funds and awareness of their mission to remove litter from Lake Tahoe and the region’s surrounding lakes.

Participants jumped into the water — about 52 degrees — without wetsuits or scuba gear. The water can be particularly cold this time of year in light of fresh spring snowmelt. After the plunge, people had access to a heated tent with gear to dry off in, and vendors sold hot beverages at the beach for donation.

Most attendees were from the community, but people from out of town showed up to support the cause as well. Jason Hodgson, visiting from Brentwood, CA attended the event with his family and his son Jacob, 13. He said they had wanted to do something nice for his son’s birthday, and the plunge checked the boxes.

“It’s awesome (Clean Up the Lake) because obviously this is a nice lake. We want to keep it clean because there are too many people throwing out garbage,” said Hodgson.

CUTL director Colin West praised the success of the event.

“Polar Plunge went amazing,” said West. “We are still trying to recruit as many donations as we can and help us protect the lake both above and below the surface,” he said. “We are thankful to the Lakeside Park Association for allowing us to be here,” West added.

The non-profit raised $31,110 in total, with $15,000 from an anonymous donor, $5,000 from Lake Tahoe Community College, $5,000 from Hovatter Farms and $2,500 from the Lakeside Park Association. The rest came from the general public and registration fees for the event.

Proceeds from the plunge will directly support their operations of removing underwater litter, along with researching aquatic invasive species and algae. The first 50 registrants additionally received custom embroidered towels.