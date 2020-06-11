Clean Up the Lake hosts social distant Bingo

Colin West, founder of Clean Up the Lake is dedicated to reducing plastic pollution.

Provided

From noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, join up to play social-distant Bingo while being outside and supporting environmental stewardship. Clean Up the Lake with founder, Colin West will be hosting the event.

Clean Up the Lake is a nonprofit based in Lake Tahoe and Belize. They work to stop plastic pollution worldwide and have a 72-mile scuba clean up planned for this summer in Tahoe, but has since had to reschedule due to COVID-19.

Clean Up the Lake is getting creative with their inclusive, outdoor Bingo game that will be hosted on Instagram Live.

To play, follow @cleanupthelake to join. Organizers encourage participants to post a story that can be photo or video and tagging @cleanupthelake with your location.

Support Local Journalism Donate



This will be used for the center square of the bingo card which is typically the free square. As per usual with bingo, you need to get 5 squares vertically, horizontally or diagonally.

The board will be made up of different trash items.

Once you get five squares in a row, you get to claim Bingo. Participants post a photo that includes all their Bingo trash items. The photo must be posted using the story feature on Instagram. Make sure to tag @cleanupthelake or @cleanuptheplastic and #cleanupbingo on Instagram so a winner can be chosen.

There will be chances to win numerous prizes from companies including Clearly Tahoe Kayaks, Alibi Ale Works, Olympic Bike Shop, North Tahoe Works, Drink Coffee Do Stuff, CLIF Bar and Tahoe Heartbeat.

Bingo schedule:

12 p.m. – Tune into @cleanupthelake for a brief Instagram Live Introduction of the game and the Bingo card will be posted to @cleanupthelake.

12-4 p.m. – Bingo game is on.

4 p.m. – Participant’s can tune back into our Instagram Live for a brief close up thanking participants and donors and announcing the winners.

4:15 p.m. – Feed Post on @cleanupthelake giving thanks and re-announcing the winners.

Eligible winners will have posted:

OPTION 1: At least one story which would include a photo of five items that correspond in row (if not utilizing the center square) with tags including @cleanupthelake and/or @cleanuptheplastic and #cleanupbingo

OPTION 2: will have two stories posted: One tagging location and @cleanupthelake (center square) AND one with a photo of four trash items (with @cleanupthelake and/or @cleanuptheplastic and #cleanupbingo).