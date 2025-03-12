Clean Up The Lake premieres docu-series ‘What Lies Unseen’

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Alibi Ale Works was bustling with a packed house on Thursday night, March 6, where Clean Up The Lake debuted its new docu-series, What Lies Unseen. Patrons enjoyed beer and food as they viewed the first three episodes of a series that focuses on scuba diving missions aimed at protecting and remediating freshwater lakes, highlighting not only cleanup efforts but also the exploration of hidden history, environmental education, and the impacts of invasive species and climate change.

Each episode introduces a new lake, characters, and key research topics, including altitude diving, underwater archaeology, and environmental threats. Through What Lies Unseen, Clean Up The Lake provides a unique perspective on the nonprofit’s efforts to preserve freshwater lakes, while also uncovering historical artifacts submerged beneath the surface.

The series takes viewers on eco-missions across the country, showcasing the team’s grassroots work in the Tahoe Basin, the Sierra Nevada, and even Minnesota. The team works to battle invasive species, restore aquatic ecosystems, and uncover historical treasures. These efforts are highlighted in the first three episodes, including a backcountry cleanup at Marlette Lake, a new site for the project. The team of scuba divers, kayakers, snorkelers, and shore support volunteers worked together to remove submerged litter, monitor invasive species, and uncover potential archaeological artifacts.

One significant discovery was a wooden crate dating back to the late 1800s, which drew interest from both the media and archaeologists. Although not licensed archaeologists, volunteers marked the coordinates of potential historical artifacts using specialized apps, which were then reported to the state’s historical preservation offices.

The episodes also discussed the importance of the “clean, drain, dry” principle, particularly regarding non-motorized equipment and its impact on lakes like Tahoe. The team recounted their experience at Mille Lacs, Minnesota, where they encountered challenges due to blue-green algae concerns. However, after testing water samples, they found the lake conditions to be better than anticipated, allowing the team to collaborate with local divers and the community to clean up debris such as cinder blocks and tires, focusing on areas frequented by ice fishermen.

Throughout the series, Clean Up The Lake emphasizes the importance of prevention and youth involvement in environmental stewardship. The team stresses that protecting freshwater ecosystems requires not only cleanup efforts but also a commitment to educating the next generation.

Produced by Clean Up The Lake’s media division, M.A.D. Creative (Make A Difference Creative), What Lies Unseen is the division’s first major project, with another large film set to be released later this winter. Cinematographer and editor Ludovic Fekete called it one of the most visually stunning projects he’s ever worked on, thanks to the team’s dedication and the remarkable locations.

The series is set to reach wider audiences, with Clean Up The Lake in talks with networks, businesses, influencers, and organizations. “Our mission goes beyond the screen,” Producer Jenny Uvira said. “This series is just the beginning—we’re unveiling hidden worlds beneath our lakes and inspiring action. Stay tuned for more episodes as we continue to explore, discover, and make an impact.”

The first online premiere of Episode 1 is now available on YouTube as of March 9. To watch, visit http://www.youtube.com/@makeadifferencecreative Looking ahead, What Lies Unseen will release new episodes monthly, continuing to spread awareness and encourage collective responsibility for environmental stewardship.