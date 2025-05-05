Clean Up the Lake to hold Inaugural Polar Plunge

Event Details: Date: Saturday, May 10th, 2025 Time: 9:30 to 10:30 AM (Plunge @ 10AM sharp) Location: Lakeside Beach, South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Clean Up The Lake 501(c)3 is hosting its Inaugural Polar Plunge on Saturday, May 10. No wetsuits and no SCUBA gear this time, just bathing suits and bravery as the community is rallying together to come out and jump in the icy waters that have been loading up with all the melted snow and yet to warm up from summer temps.

Participants will plunge into the lake to raise funds for and awareness of CUTL’s mission to remove underwater litter from Lake Tahoe and surrounding alpine lakes. The non-profit has been lucky enough to receive $15,000 from an anonymous donor as well as an additional $5,000 in matching funds from Lake Tahoe Community College. This means the organization has $20,000 in funds to match with a goal of raising $40,000 USD through this event.

Proceeds from the Inaugural Polar Plunge will directly support CUTL’s operations of removing submerged litter, surveying for aquatic invasive species and delving deeper this year into algae research and surveillance. Participants are requested to register online in advance; the first fifty registrants will receive a custom embroidered beach towel with CUTL branding in commemoration of this fun and COOL event.