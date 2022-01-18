Clear Creek Tahoe Clubhouse opens

STATELINE, Nev. – With the sale of 93 homesites and completion of the 20,000-square-foot Clear Creek Tahoe Clubhouse over the past year, Clear Creek Tahoe is looking forward to the next year.

An aerial view of the Clear Creek Tahoe club house.

Provided

The golf course project located on Highway 50 above Jacks Valley reported $99 million in sales during 2021, a 32 percent increase in overall sales, a 35-percent increase in average homesite price and 29 percent increase in average home sales price.

“Now more than ever, our community seeks connection, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce the Clear Creek Clubhouse to meet this need,” said General Manager Milward Bell-Bhatti. “We focused on the pillars that set our community apart, from culinary to wellness and golf, with spaces appropriately both grand and intimate to celebrate life in the mountains and provides a legacy environment for our members active Tahoe lifestyle.”

The clubhouse, designed by architects Hart Howerton, features indoor and outdoor space for dining and social gatherings and approximately 5,000 square feet dedicated to fitness and wellness.

Clear Creek Tahoe Director of Wellness Jenn Targett said the Clubhouse will focus on wellness programming.

“We’ve complemented the Clubhouse’s state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities with an entirely new wellness menu,” Targett said, “from high-energy fitness classes and spa offerings to outdoor experiences which celebrate the region’s stunning natural landscape, all with the goal of creating a sense of community amongst our membership and exploring the beautiful area in which we reside.”

