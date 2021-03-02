Clear Creek Tahoe has record sales in 2020

A private residential community just outside of the Lake Tahoe Basin enjoyed a record-breaking sales year in 2020.

A view of the valley and surrounding mountains from a tee box at Clear Creek Tahoe. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Clear Creek Tahoe, located on the eastern slope of the Carson Range, just over Spooner Summit off U.S. Highway 50, sold 14 new homes and 99 home sites totaling more than $116,000,000.

“We’ve continued to see a steady stream of leads, referrals and sales with no slowdown in sight, despite the current state of affairs,” said Georgia Chase, director of sales at Clear Creek Tahoe, in a press release. “Clear Creek Tahoe offers buyers a peaceful respite that the whole family can enjoy, serving as an ideal home base. With work from home allowing for greater flexibility in where buyers can live full-time, we anticipate demand continuing as blended indoor-outdoor living and access to nature becomes a priority for those seeking a new home.”

Since 2017, more than 215 of the 391 homesites have sold with nearly 100 homes in the design review process or currently under construction.

Clear Creek Tahoe community’s latest release is the debut of 33 Mountain Estate homesites, ranging in size from a half-acre to two acres, priced between $585,000 and $3,525,000. The interest in this recent release resulted in the reservation of 31 lots within a few days, the release said. To keep up with demand, Clear Creek Tahoe is set to release a selection of Creek Estate homesites in the coming months. The homesites offer a variety of spectacular views and settings and the opportunity for owners to build the custom mountain home of their dreams, from traditional to mountain modern. The Mountain Estate Homesites boast views of the nearby mountain ranges and majestic Carson Valley.

Clear Creek Tahoe is set on 2,136 acres and is bordered by six million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states, said the release. This includes the Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course; the Summit Camp, a family recreation campus inclusive of tennis and pickleball courts, a resort-style pool, grille service and lounge seating with firepits; Pro shop and provisions outlet; the Grille and Pub; elegant fairway cabins; and the Julia Morgan-designed Twin Pines Lake & Ski House, set on the shores of South Lake Tahoe, serving as the base camp for skiing at Heavenly in the winter and lakeside fun in warmer months.

“With the incredible growth we’ve seen this year, our focus is building a community and lifestyle that enables our members to experience everything Tahoe and the surrounding areas have to offer,” said Milward Bell-Bhatti, general manager of Clear Creek Tahoe. “We are continuing to grow and develop our social, golf and health and wellness programming which enhances the lives and experiences of our membership. To cap off the amenities here, we are excited to open our new clubhouse this coming fall which will become the heart and soul of Clear Creek Tahoe.”

Construction is underway on the Clear Creek clubhouse and it is slated for completion in the fall 2021. The cubhouse is nearly 20,000 square feet with approximately 5,000 dedicated to fitness and wellness.

For more information, visit http://www.clearcreektahoe.com .