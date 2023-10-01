Clear Creek Tahoe opens gates for showcase

On Sept. 9, the private community of Clear Creek Tahoe (nestled between Incline Village and Carson City on the eastern slope of the Carson Range) hosted The Builder Architect Showcase, giving real estate agents, members, prospective buyers, and others the chance to meet the exclusive, award-winning architects, builders, and home designers behind Clear Creek Tahoe’s newest home concepts.

Around 170 people attended the event, which consisted of a self-guided tour featuring 11 properties. Four of the homes were for sale and the others were privately owned, allowing attendees to peek into those who currently live and embody the mountain lifestyle. People were also able to check out Clear Creek Tahoe’s Coore + Crenshaw golf course and sports campus.

Clear Creek Tahoe has sold 306 homes out of its 384 potential homesites, and lot sizes range from a half-acre to 3.19 acres. Lot prices cost between $822,500-$3.8 million. Roughly 69 homes are under construction and six homes have sold in 2023 so far, totaling $42.2 million in sales. Building at Clear Creek Tahoe started in 2017 and of the homes that have sold, 65 percent of its residents live in the prestigious development full time.

“It’s a real community,” says Clear Creek Tahoe Director of Sales Georgia Chase.

“The first homes were done in 2018 and it took off in 2019. Then covid slowed things down because of the supply chain issues in procuring building materials, but that didn’t affect the demand.

“We’re trying to reinstate that building is back (with the Builder Architect Showcase). We’re introducing new builders and new architects from San Francisco, Reno, and there are a lot from Truckee,” she adds.

Chase compares homes in Clear Creek Tahoe to Martis Camp in Truckee in terms of quality and value. It makes sense, considering its Director of Development Keith Franke worked at Martis Camp for 18 years before helping plan the Clear Creek Tahoe community in 2016. His background in construction and architecture in planning high-end homes in the Truckee-Tahoe area has been an asset for this new emerging area.

In Clear Creek Tahoe, the developer releases the land and then a builder comes in and designs a homesite. There are 23-24 spec homes, and the highest sale of a home was $10.75 million, closing escrow about a month ago.

Along with the Coore + Crenshaw golf course, the 20,000-square-foot clubhouse (with 5,000 square feet dedicated to fitness/wellness activities), and restaurant, Clear Creek Tahoe has a members-only ski lodge in Stateline on the shores of Lake Tahoe called the Twin Pines Lake & Ski House- featuring Julia Morgan architecture- and a ski shuttle that takes its members up to Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Chase says that Clear Creek Tahoe has attracted many buyers from the Bay Area and other major cities, with the residency tax breaks that Nevada provides appealing to many potential buyers. That coupled with the plethora of activities such as pickleball, mountain biking, golf, swimming, and private hiking trails within a quiet mountain landscape make Clear Creek Tahoe one of Northern Nevada’s most upscale and exclusive areas.

Around 60 builders, architects, and interior designers were a part of The Builder Architect Showcase, showing off some of their best, most innovative designs. When asked what some of the more interesting custom creature features Clear Creek Tahoe homeowners had, Chase responds, “There are homes with golf simulators inside them; beautiful wine rooms and cellars; a lot of creatively designed outdoor entertainment space; specific golf cart garages, pet stations.

“I’ve seen people do unique things… one resident built a subterranean basketball/pickleball court and there are more infinity pools we’re seeing. We have these types of amenities offered to everyone, but people are building their own. Everyone wants to be distinctive,” she smiled. Chase explains that members are building family compounds and attaching guest houses, using natural materials that look like it fits in the landscape.

There are about 7-8 different styles of homes in Clear Creek Tahoe, from mountain modern to farmhouse, transitional, mountain traditional and everything in between. However, Clear Creek Tahoe does have design guidelines.

“Any future building must be approved by a committee. We want it to be aesthetically pleasing and look like it belongs in the mountains, yet still organic,” Chase says.

“There is high end architecture here; we can bring visions to life in a community like this. This is still an undiscovered gem of this area,” she adds.

For information about Clear Creek Tahoe, visit https://clearcreektahoe.com/ .