Clearly Tahoe offers boat tours with all proceeds going to Caldor Fire Fund

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Clearly Tahoe is hosting tours of Emerald Bay this weekend on their brand new 46-foot tritoon boat, the Clearly Explorer, and all proceeds are being donated to the El Dorado Community Foundation Caldor Fire Fund.

After attempting to get the boat launched many times over the last two months, co-founder of the rental company Kelsey Weist and her team decided with the needs of the community on the line, there was no better time to use their resources to help.

The 46-foot tritoon boat will welcome first responders for free, and all proceeds will go to the El Dorado Community Foundation Caldor Fire Fund.

Provided/Clearly Tahoe

“Let’s take this time to really acknowledge everyone that has been impacted by this,” said Weist. “Thank the first responders by offering a complimentary cruise for them, and acknowledge the locals that have been through a whirlwind of emotions, packing up and preparing to close their business by having them on board.”

The events will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19, with two hour slots of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. both days. Tickets for adults cost $69, youths between 12 and 17 cost $29, and children between 5 and 11 are $29. First responders receive free admission, and locals receive 50% off. The trip will also include complimentary snacks and beverages.

Space is limited, and admission requires advanced reservations online at clearlytahoe.com .

Now that the Explorer is able to launch, Weist said that they’re excited to use it to help give back to the South Lake community. The company volunteers with Clean Up the Lake, as well as conducting their own clean ups.

“We still have our own crew,” said Weist. “Everyone is eager to work. And now that we’re all able to be back home, we’re going to be able to use our team to really take advantage of these opportunities to help and support the local community.”

Along with helping the community, Weist is excited to hopefully get back to regular business in the last few weeks of the sun.

“We’re going to be out there,” said Weist. “We’re going to be kayaking or we’re going to be picking up trash, or diving for garbage, until our chores start to pick up.”

With business lacking for so long due to the smoke and evacuation warnings, Weist said that in order to compensate for business, they’re going to attempt to keep the Clearly Explorer on the water year round. The boat was initially meant to take kayakers to areas that are not usually toured by the company, including East Shore areas like Chimney Beach.

But due to many setbacks, they’ve had to wait until it was safe for their employees and guests to work on and enjoy the boat.

“We’re 99% sure … we’re hoping to keep the boat on the water for the winter,” said Weist. “We have a couple of fun ideas of things that we’re going to do with the boat over the winter.”

For more information about the Caldor Fire fundraiser tours, or to book a Clearly Tahoe tour, visit clearlytahoe.com .