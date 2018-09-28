Clerk: South Lake Tahoe cannabis referendum has enough valid signatures
September 28, 2018
A referendum on the city of South slake Tahoe's cannabis regulations has enough valid signatures.
Interim South Lake Tahoe City Clerk Susan Blankenship said Friday that the clerk's office received confirmation that the referendum has enough signatures.
The item will appear before City Council Tuesday in order for council to certify the results.
Council eventually will have to decide to either put the referendum before voters or simply repeal the ordinance it adopted in August.
