Climate Dispatch: If Trump wants a ‘common sense revolution,’ he should promote clean energy

Donald Trump began his presidency with a call for “a revolution of common sense.” Yet, he’s moved to freeze government funds for climate change solutions and clean energy while ramping up fossil fuel production in the name of “reliable” domestic energy.

He argues that an unreliable grid necessitates a return to fossil fuels, but this approach appears to overlook the long-term benefits of clean, renewable energy—particularly given the economic progress and potential it has already demonstrated in California and elsewhere.

In 2024, 96 percent of new U.S. power capacity was carbon-free. In addition, wind and solar account for more than 92 percent of new energy projects awaiting permits. Allowing these projects to move forward would not only ensure a more stable energy system but also solidify America’s leadership in the global clean energy race.

We have the capability to counter China’s efforts to achieve clean energy dominance. The future will be electro-states not petro-states, and we should not miss out on a lucrative opportunity to lead the world. China is already the world’s top producer of solar panels, electric vehicles and battery storage. Abandoning our own progress in favor of archaic and dirty fossil fuels does not just hurt our environment, it cedes economic leadership to a global competitor. That is anything but common sense.

You don’t have to be a climate scientist to see how our climate is changing. Extreme weather events—heatwaves, floods, hurricanes, droughts and wildfires—are becoming more frequent and severe. In 2024 alone, the U.S. experienced 27 separate climate disasters, each causing over $1 billion in damages, according to NOAA. Since 1980, the country has endured more than 400 such disasters, costing more than $2.9 trillion.

And climate change is hitting Americans where it hurts: their wallets. Insurance rates are skyrocketing as climate disasters make entire regions uninsurable. In 2023, insurers lost money in 18 states, forcing them to either abandon high risk areas or raise premiums to unsustainable levels. From 2018 to 2023, the average cost of home insurance rose nearly 34 percent, far outpacing inflation. This isn’t just an issue for homeowners—it threatens financial stability across the country.

We can reduce our dependence on the fossil fuels that are heating our atmosphere and disrupting our climate, by promoting and investing in clean energy, which is cheaper, safer and healthier than fossil fuels. And we can grow the economy while doing so. This makes common sense.

In our CA-3 Congressional district, Bosch, a German manufacturer, is building a plant to test and produce silicon carbide semiconductors for use in electric vehicles. This project, which represents an investment of $1.5 billion in manufacturing growth, is the biggest economic development project in memory in CA-3. It is benefiting directly from the advanced manufacturing tax credit in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and indirectly

from the IRA’s electric vehicle tax credit. President Trump has stated that he wants to repeal the IRA. No common sense there.

We need common-sense solutions for our energy needs, and that will have to start with bipartisan Congressional leadership to address climate solutions that are good for the economy and good for people. If we want to lower costs, protect our homes, and secure a livable future, our members of Congress—Representative Kevin Kiley and Senators Padilla and Schiff—must act now. If President Trump will not lead on common sense clean energy policies, they must.

Deirdre Henderson is a lawyer, mother and grandmother and the co-lead of the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the co-lead of 100% Renewable Truckee. She has been a climate activist for over 11 years and has lobbied members of Congress dozens of times in Washington, D.C. and in district.