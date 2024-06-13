Climate Transformation Alliance hosts webinar series on how to electrify buildings
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Climate Transformation Alliance, in collaboration with the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and 100% Renewable Truckee, will host a webinar series for community leaders and the general public on “How to Electrify Buildings in Truckee Tahoe.”
The series will delve into key enablers for electrifying buildings in our area: thermal energy networks; financing and implementation strategies; and the pressing need for a “one stop shop” to simplify the electrification process.
“Buildings, both residential and commercial, are the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the Truckee Tahoe area, so reducing the use of fossil fuels in buildings is essential to reduce the pollution that is warming the atmosphere and causing climate change,” said Matt Tucker of 100% Renewable Truckee.
The webinar series will feature experts from around the country who will share their experience and knowledge. There will also be ample time for questions.
The first webinar in the series will explore “Thermal Energy Networks” with Ania Camargo, the Thermal Networks Senior Manager at the Building Decarbonization Coalition. Camargo is also the board president at HEET, a climate solutions think tank in Massachusetts that has pioneered working with gas utilities to initiate networked geothermal pilot projects.
“Networked geothermal systems, also known as thermal energy networks, which make use of the heat existing under our feet in the ground to energize heat pumps for heating and cooling buildings, are having a moment in the renewable energy world,” said Deirdre Henderson, co-leader of North Tahoe Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “Ania will explore with us what networked geothermal is, why we should be looking at it, why gas utilities are looking at it, and what regulatory changes may be needed to unleash and grow it.”
