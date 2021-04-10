Climber rescued after falling 100 feet near Kyburz

A rock climber was reportedly severely injured Tuesday when he fell about 100 feet down sharp rocks in a remote area off Silver Fork Road near Kyburz.

The man was accompanied by another climber who called 911 but, according to California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations, due to accessibility challenges rescue crews requested the assistance of a helicopter.

CHP personnel aboard the helicopter dropped a line and hoisted the climber out of the steep, rocky terrain to rendezvous with El Dorado County Fire Protection District medics for treatment.