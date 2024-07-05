Coachman Hotel announces summer events schedule

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Coachman Hotel, the newly reimagined cabin-inspired property located in South Lake Tahoe, has announced its July 2024 activity schedule for guests and locals looking for a way to maximize the longest days of the year. This month’s schedule caters to the active set with guided hikes and onsite yoga; the social set with wine nights, beer tasting, and patio music sessions; and the adventurous set with unique stargazing opportunities.

This month’s activity calendar features the following activities:

Coachman Cinema: Cinephiles and families are invited to bring their chairs and blankets to Coachman’s expansive outdoor patio under the stars, and enjoy an all-ages complimentary movie, plus s’mores and food and drink specials all night long. Movies start promptly at 8 pm on select nights.

Cosmoarium Stargazing: Coachman Hotel has partnered with Tahoe Star Tours offering hotel guests two tickets to the popular Cosmoarium events taking place at Spooner Lake throughout the summer. The “Stargazer Package“ is priced starting at just $404 per night and includes accommodations in a freshly renovated guestroom, two tickets to the Dark Skies Cosmoarium event, and plus a charcuterie board for two, complimentary fireside s’mores, and two drink tickets redeemable at the Coachman Lobby Bar following the star-studded tour. To book, visit https://coachmantahoe.com/special-offers/ .

Patio Sessions Live Music: From 3-6 pm on Saturdays through summer, Coachman Hotel presents some of the area’s most popular local artists including Miranda Ray, and JamesonRoads. Guests will enjoy complimentary acoustic concerts in addition to food and drink specials.

Patio Yoga with Sarah Coffman: From 9-10 am on select Sundays, guests and locals are invited to B.Y.O.M(at) and join Yoga instructor Sarah Coffman on a guided one-hour outdoor yoga journey celebrating mind, body, and spirit. Following class, the hotel’s restaurant will feature its full coffee bar, and newly enhanced breakfast offerings for refueling post-workout.

Bella Grace Wine Tasting: Dinner guests who visit every last Thursday of each month can enjoy a free tipple or two as part of the property’s Last Thursdays with Bella Grace wine tasting event featuring favorites from the popular Amador County winery. From 4-7 pm the property will feature complimentary wine tastings, with no advance reservation or purchase required.

Boochcraft Tap Takeover with DJ Meeshalotta: On Saturday, June 29 from 3 – 6 pm the public is invited to Boochcraft Hard Kombucha Tap Takeover. The event will feature onsite entertainment by DJ Meeshalotta, as well as Boochcraft samples, drink specials, games, raffle prizes and more.

A full calendar of events and reservation links is available at https://coachmantahoe.com/activities/ . For more information, or to book a stay, visit http://www.coachmantahoe.com .

Coachman Hotel is located at 4100 Pine Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA. For more information, visit http://www.coachmanhotel.com . Follow the hotel on Instagram at @coachmanhotel .