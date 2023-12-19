Coachman Hotel names Benjamin Cann as GM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Coachman Hotel , a 103-room boutique property located in the picturesque mountain town of South Lake Tahoe, has named Benjamin Cann as its new general manager amid a multi-million-dollar expansion and reimagination project slated for completion in 2024. In his new role, Cann will help guide the reimagined hotel, which first opened in the 1960s, into its new chapter as a hip, modern boutique property focused on providing guests with an elevated leisure experience as well as attracting corporate clientele in search of unique accommodations for serene, outdoor recreation-centric company retreats.

Benjamin Cann

Cann’s leadership experience at several of the country’s leading mountain hotels and resorts will provide an unparalleled asset to Coachman Hotel as it completes its full-scale reimagination aiming to offer a sophisticated, yet approachable experience to leisure and business travelers.

Most recently, Cann served as director of rooms at Edgewood Tahoe, a luxury lakeside resort property located less than one mile from Coachman Hotel. During his tenure at Edgewood, his attention to operational detail, emphasis on improving customer experience, and focus on employee retention led to an increase in the property’s Forbes rating of 18 points and a reduction in employee turnover of 40%. Prior to Edgewood, Cann rose the ranks within the acclaimed Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts brand, serving multiple roles at the premier Colorado and Hualalai-Kona properties, including as rooms division manager at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, where he was responsible for driving the division’s most financially lucrative fiscal year in history.

With experience on the luxury side of recreational travel, Cann will help to drive the success of the newest amenities and programming being introduced at Coachman Hotel starting in January 2024, including a relaxing wellness space with massage and spa capabilities, expanded fitness facility, as well as the addition of 900 square-feet of smart indoor and outdoor meeting space. The current project also includes the renovation of the property’s 81 existing guestrooms, in addition to the debut of 22 new rooms and signature suites. An all-new food and beverage outlet is also scheduled to debut in mid-2024.

Coachman Hotel is located at 4100 Pine Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA and is managed by San Clemente-based Evolution Hospitality , the lifestyle division of Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality management company and the world’s largest third-party hotel operator. For more information or to book visit http://www.coachmantahoe.com or call (530) 545–6460. Follow the hotel on Instagram .