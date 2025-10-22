Code changes, Barton’s BMPs and threshold updates: governing board updates

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) governing board met to discuss the policy changes for creating housing in the basin, a resolution on enforcement for Barton’s best management practices (BMPs) and a briefing on the updates for forest health and water quality thresholds. They also recognized the winners of the Lake Spirit Awards.

Lake Spirit Awards

Staff member Thea Schwartz presented the Lake Spirit Awards, which honor those who go above and beyond in their environmental stewardship. Five recipients were nominated by their peers and selected by a committee for the award.

The five winners were Tim Kosier of the Tahoe Environmental Research Center, FireWise coordinator and Glenbrook HOA director Sydney Morrow, lead roving inspector Tom Berndt, North Tahoe Community Alliance director marketing Kirstin Guinn and former TRPA executive director Jim Baetge.

Barton’s BMPs

In 2024 and early 2025, Barton Health violated their best management practices agreements on their new site near Stateline. Their BMP was approved by TRPA in June of last year, but later inspections caused concern for the adequacy of the BMPs. Barton did not submit an augmented BMP plan and that was not implemented before a storm that caused runoff from the site.

Barton was charged to pay $50,000 to Douglas County, as the discharge from the site entered the county’s stormwater system.

During public comment, John Grigsby said that Barton provided “materially, provably false statements which the legal committee has unfortunately accepted uncritically.” He went on to say that Barton did not perform the grading required by the BMP and did not add retention berms or flood control measures, which he provided photos of to the board.

The enforcement fees that TRPA charges are meant to both deter future infractions and to pay for the damages to the environment from these infractions. Cody Bass and executive director Julie Regan considered that the TRPA could pair with surrounding jurisdictions for the deterring aspect, as TRPA has very little jurisdiction there.

Regan also noted that the other intended outcome of enforcement is increased compliance, which she said she saw with Barton.

The board took the legal committee’s recommendation and approved the settlement agreement.

Phase 3 code changes

For Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin’s phase 3, long-range planning manager Karen Fink presented on the proposed changes to TRPA code based on community input. Fink noted the favored changes from community input, which included:

Combining development rights policy packages for scaled development rights and waivers for priority housing types

Studying a performance-based system for managing stormwater

Allowing more flexibility in coverage system

Allowing small accessory dwelling units to be built without a development right or usual lot coverage rules

Allowing “missing middle” housing types like duplexes and fourplexes

Ensuring that any changes to the development rights system remain consistent with the growth potential of the current regional plan

During public comment, Gavin Feiger, policy director at the League to Save Lake Tahoe, urged that the TRPA maintain their current soil coverage system and growth cap. Others also noted that they were worried about the promotion of market-rate housing and speculative buying and building in the basin.

On the other hand, John Hitchock, planning manager for the city of South Lake Tahoe expressed support for the policy updates. Robb Olson, architect and member of the Tahoe Living Working Group, also said he was in support of the changes to the code.

Fink noted that while the item was informational, this item would be key to help the board understand its potential future adoption. She also noted the importance of these codes being fairly expansive, as later in the process they could pull them back, but not expand them.

The policy updates would result in an environmental impact study in fall 2026.

Members were generally interested in the code changes and looked forward to the regional housing needs analysis that the TRPA conducted, along with other housing partners in Tahoe and Truckee.

Threshold updates

The TRPA measures different standards and goals to protect environmental quality. The initial threshold standards were established over 40 years ago and were expected to change with updated science and changing conditions. The thresholds were expected to be re-evaluated every five years.

The informational presentation sought to ensure that threshold standards were specific, measurable and could objectively be evaluated. In addition, the TRPA updated its forest health thresholds. These were included in vegetation preservation thresholds, but the standards were most recently updated in 2001 and the majority date back to 1982.

These updates primarily focused on the structure of forests, also addressing biodiversity, fire management and preservation. Senior GIS analyst Mason Bindl noted that many of the standards are connected to forest health.

Governing board members expressed their desire for better collaboration among jurisdictions for fire management and forest health, especially for utility company work in forests. Regan assured the members that the current collaborations are a major improvement from previous years, and considered that the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team members could come speak with the board in the future.

The next governing board meeting will take place on November 19.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.