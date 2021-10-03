‘Coffee with a Cop’ to be held Wednesday at Cuppa Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 6, will host Coffee with a Cop at Cuppa Tahoe, located at 2054 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The event is an informal, neutral space gathering to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.

All community members are invited to attend from 9 to 11 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the agency’s work in county neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction, said a CHP press release.





“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers,” said Lt. Ken Nelson. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

For more information, contact CHP Public Information Officer Ruth Loehr at 530-577-1001 or rloehr@chp.ca.gov .