‘Coffee with the Mayor’ to launch Wednesday in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning will host “Coffee with the Mayor” in the Aspen Room of the recreation and swim complex, located at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

Tamara Wallace



Wallace will discuss the latest on the 56-Acre Master Plan and share more about “Parks Make Life Better Month” events.

City staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Coffee will be provided.

Future gatherings will be announced.

For more information, call Public Information Officer Lindsey Baker at 530-307-1445 or email sjuarez@cityofslt.us .