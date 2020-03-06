Cold front coming to Lake Tahoe could drop up to 8 inches on mountain passes

The view Friday morning from Tahoe South's Stateline webcam.

A storm moves into the Lake Tahoe Basin this weekend that is expected to bring rain, snow and strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement that says a cold front will be ushering in a pattern shift this weekend from highs in the upper 50s to highs in the upper 30s.

Wind is expected to arrive Friday with widespread gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. Wind prone locations along the U.S. Highway 395 could have gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind will create hazardous boating conditions, aviation turbulence and sudden reductions in visibility in areas of blowing dust downwind of desert sinks and dry lake beds.

Snow moves into the Sierra and northeast California Saturday morning. Most precipitation is expected to fall during the day bringing mostly rain below 7,000 feet.

Traveling over the mountain passes will be challenging with Donner Summit, Echo and Carson passes expected to receive up to 8 inches of snow through the weekend.

Be prepared for slick, snow-covered roads.

A dusting to 2 inches of snow is expected at the lake.

The weather pattern remains unsettled going into next week with chances of rain and snow through Wednesday according to the NWS.