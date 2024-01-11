Cold temperatures make travel treacherous; another storm moving in Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – While the snow has stopped falling, law enforcement officials warn drivers to stay off the roads as conditions are still unsafe.

CHP South Lake Tahoe, Douglas County Sheriff and City of South Lake Tahoe are warning drivers about dangerous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees in South Lake Tahoe today, leaving the roads icy.

“Even though snow has departed, the damage has been done and the morning commute will range from sketchy to treacherous across the Sierra and western Nevada,” NWS stated.

Chain control is effect for Highways 50, 88 and 89 and State Routes 207 and 28.

“The snowfall reports are all over the place. The snow ratios were lower than expected due to the temperatures being a bit warmer than forecast, and the winds were gusting over 100 mph crashing snowflakes,” an OpenSnow report stated.

Heavenly 19 inches of snow and Mt. Rose reported 20 inches and Sierra-at-Tahoe reported a foot but Kirkwood only received on 7 inches.

NWS is asking for help collecting snow totals. To participate, follow the below steps.