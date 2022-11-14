Cold temps, snow possible this week at Tahoe; Officials eye atmospheric river for Thanksgiving

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The cold temperatures well below seasonal averages will continue this week at Lake Tahoe with some snow and gusty winds possible, but precipitation may hold off until Thanksgiving week where officials are eyeing an approaching weak-to-moderate atmospheric river.

The National Weather Service advises travelers to be aware of freezing fog, which had developed in Martis Valley early Monday morning and could impact commutes in the basin.

The highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 40s with calm winds and dropping into the teens overnight.

The service is seeing an area of low pressure along the California coast that will bring a slight chance (15%) for light snow showers in the basin late Monday night into Tuesday. Gusty easterly winds will also develop across the Sierra crest Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Localized accumulations trace to 2 inches are possible in any showers that develop,” the service said. “The low will also increase winds across the Sierra ridges, with gusts 50-70 mph possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Some winds could mix down into the valleys of the Sierra, most notably the Lake Tahoe Basin, but any gusts would likely be 30 mph or less.

The region will likely remain dry through the weekend into next week with highs in the upper 40s.

For Thanksgiving week, the extended forecast is showing increasing chances of a weak-to-moderate atmospheric river over the Pacific northwest making landfall Tuesday into Thanksgiving day on Thursday, Nov. 24.

“These solutions lend us to seeing lower-end precipitation chances (probability of QPF greater than 1 inch in the Sierra Nevada between 10-30%),” the service said. “However, depending where the atmospheric river makes landfall will determine if we see higher precipitation totals and stronger winds. At this time, expect at least some flavor of precipitation and increased winds Thanksgiving Week. So, if you are traveling during this time period, keep tuned to our forecast for the latest information.”