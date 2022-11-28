Cold temps, strong winds, snow return this week to Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a quiet holiday weekend on the weather front, cold temperatures, strong winds and snow return this week to Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special weather statement Monday morning that a few storms are on track this week to bring back colder temperatures, periods of strong winds and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada.

A quick-hitting storm will pass through the region Monday bringing slight chances for snow showers but strong winds will be more impactful than precipitation.

The service issued a lake wind advisory Monday morning that lasts through 7 p.m. for Southwest winds that will range from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and up to 70-plus mph on Sierra ridges. Waves may reach up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe.

Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve, said the advisory.

High temps will be in the mid 40s through Thursday with overnight lows in the teens to low 20s.

The service said a couple of impactful storms are expected Thursday through the weekend.

“These storms will be capable of producing strong winds and more significant snowfall

accumulations, with some snow even down in the valleys,” the statement said.

The first storm is set to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday, exiting Friday morning with the second storm over the weekend.

For the first storm, the service said winds will increase late Wednesday and kick into high gear on Thursday that could produce triple digit gusts on ridgetops and 40-55 mph in the basin prior to the arrival of precipitation.

The fast-moving storm may “have a rather robust moisture tap,” the service said.

The service said guidance is indicating .75-1.25 inches of moisture which could equate to a couple of feet of snow along, and immediately east, of the Sierra crest.

As of Monday morning, forecasters are calling for a lull Friday, although temps will be chilly.

The next storm drops into northern California on Saturday with snow in most areas by the evening and into Sunday.

“Snow accumulations will be possible at all elevations with another foot (maybe two) possible

in the Sierra and up to several inches for valleys,” the service said and added that the forecast should become clear in the next day or two.