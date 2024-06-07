Colin Jost to perform Live on Saturday Night in Lake Tahoe

Colin Jost, writer, performer and author best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” will perform at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday, July 13.

Jost starting writing for “SNL” in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” since 2014.

Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.” Jost and Michael Che have hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. In 2018, they co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2015, Jost wrote “Staten Island Summer,” a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures. In 2016, he had a supporting role in the Warner Bros. film “How to Be Single.” Jost can be seen in the Paramount film “Coming 2 America.” He also starred in the Warner Bros. live-action animation film “Tom & Jerry.” Jost co-wrote an upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie for Paramount alongside brother Casey Jost. He also stars in the upcoming wedding comedy “Worst Man.”

As a writer, Jost has been published multiple times in The New Yorker and has contributed to The New York Times Magazine and HuffPost, among others.

In 2020, Jost debuted “A Very Punchable Face.” A New York Times bestseller, the memoir is a series of essays that documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life, including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created and more.