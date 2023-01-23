Bread & Broth, Lasagna Love, Soroptimist club partner to provide dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, Jan. 30, Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal will partner with B&B’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment’s sponsor Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra and local cooks from nonprofit Lasagna Love to provide a delicious meal for not only B&B’s regular dinner guests but for any interested member of the local community.

This meal will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. at Grace Hall, St. Theresa Catholic Church, located at 1041 Lyons Avenue.

Lasagna Love is a grassroots effort that was started by one mother during the pandemic. She wanted to help those in her community and started in her own neighborhood feeding families struggling with isolation, financial difficulties and job loss due to the pandemic. As the word spread, more and more interested caring individuals began to volunteer in their own communities, providing lasagna for those needing a warm dinner.

Now an established nonprofit throughout the US, Canada and Australia, over 35,000 volunteers have cooked and delivered lasagna to over 1.2 million people over the past three years. In December 2020, Lasagna Love made its way to central California and eventually to South Lake Tahoe.

Currently, there are 10 active Lasagna Love cooks in South Lake Tahoe providing an average of five lasagna dinners to families each week. The organization’s message and mission is clear — feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. All with a pan of lasagna and a willingness to share with those in need.

“Making pans of lasagna during the pandemic was a blessing for both the recipients and the cooks,” said Diane Weidinger, a Bread & Broth cook for nearly 20 years and currently the organization’s Cook Coordinator. “I missed the joy of feeding people when Bread & Broth was unable to cook meals during the pandemic. Lasagna Love was a way to fulfill that joy. Even though B&B is back with their hot meal program, I’ve stayed on as a cook for Lasagna Love because of the ongoing need in our community to feed those who need it most.”

This dinner will be a true collaboration. Three of Lasagna Love cooks — Weidinger, Laurie Flesher and Jeanne Perstella — will start early in the morning to prepare the lasagna. Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra, an organization whose mission is to strengthen and enhance the lives of women and youth in the community, is supporting the dinner with a $300 sponsorship through the Adopt A Day of Nourishment program. Bread & Broth volunteers will assist with preparing side dishes of garlic bread and salad; they along with the Soroptimist members will set up, serve and clean up after the dinner.

Lasagna Love will provide a free lasagna for any family requesting a delicious hot dinner.

For more information, visit http://www.lasagnalove.org/request .

For those interested in volunteering and cooking for Lasagna Love, contact https://www.lasagnaloveportal.org/registration .

Bread & Broth provides hot meals each week, both on Monday and Friday.

For more information, visit breadandbroth.org .