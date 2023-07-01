Collaborative Fundraiser, ‘Walk a mile in their shoes’ raises over $7,000

Erick Martinez and friends from Riva Grill

Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Over $7,000 was raised and nearly 100 individuals came together for the second annual “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” at a Wednesday evening fundraiser hosted by collaborative effort with Live Violence Free, Harrah’s, Harvey’s, Caesars, and a women empowerment group within the casinos called Savvy.

In a joint statement Harvey’s and Harrah’s said, “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence. To demonstrate our commitment to inclusivity of all survivors, including trans, non-binary, and male-identifying survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, we have reimagined this year’s event as ‘Walk A Mile In Their Shoes.'”

After the walk families enjoyed yard games, a raffle, libations and food from Sombreros. Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

Statistics such as “33% of girls raped are between the ages 11-17 the 1st time, 13% are raped before age 10” were printed and posted around the lively party.

Unfortunately, it’s not just females experiencing abuse.

“25 % of boys raped are between the ages 11-17 the 1st time and 25% are raped before age 10,” another statistic said.

Live Violence Free is a local nonprofit that offers shelter, counseling, housing assistance, legal support, and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

Colin Croughan, Director of Development and Outreach with Live Violence Free told the Tribune the original idea was to have men walking in heels through the casinos for the shock factor.

This year men were encouraged to wear heals and participate in a one-mile walk around the casino, down Lake Parkway alongside edge of the Edgewood green and back to the starting point at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena.

Men women and children walked in support of Live Violence Free Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

The attention of passersby was captured, some faces were screwed up in confusion at the men wobbling, others cheered the participants on as they reached each corner of the sidewalk around the Hard Rock Casino.

Conrad Licudo, 15 year South Lake Tahoe resident told the Tribune it was his first walk and while he was excited he was also nervous. Licudo used the time before the walk began to gain his bearings in high heels.

By the ¾ mile marker Licudo was walking slowly and steadily, but confidently in the middle of the pack.

The fundraiser impacted more than those who will benefit directly from its proceeds.

“I’m appreciative of this fundraiser [and experience], walking in heels is serious work, and it was just a mile!” Manager at Riva Grill On the Lake, Erick Martinez told the Tribune the walk opened his eyes to what his wife experiences.

After announcing the total raised was $3,670, Savvy of Lake Tahoe announced they would match dollar for dollar bridging the amount raised to $7,340.

All funds raised were to benefit Live Violence Free who joined in the collaborative effort for this years walk.