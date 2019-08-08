Collective Soul performs at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa at Lake Tahoe

Collective Soul performs at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa Sunday, Aug. 11.

Collective Soul / Facebook

If you go ... What: Collective Soul When: 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11 Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (55 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.) Tickets: $42.50-$60 (plus tax & fees) Info: www1.ticketmaster.com

Rock band Collective Soul is bringing its 25 years of music to Lake Tahoe’s South Shore on Sunday.

The group, known for hits like “Shine” and “December,” is on tour following the release of its latest album: “Blood.”

Frontman and lead songwriter Ed Roland says the album reflects the band’s journey together over a quarter century.

“I think ‘Blood’ expresses where we’ve been on this life journey,” Roland said in the band’s online bio. “And we’ve done so with songs featuring piano and strings to those with a lot of guitar riffs. Blood is an accumulation of all the different styles we’ve used over the years — but it’s still Collective Soul. I think it’s the best we’ve ever done. I know you should think that, but I really do think it’s the best. It’s a good, consistent record. We’re just so proud of it.”

With the band’s latest release, Collective Soul wants to send a message that it has no intention of slowing down.

“At 25 years later, we want to say, ‘Hey, we’re still making the best that we can do.’ Right now, I’ve got seven of the new songs in the setlist, and hopefully, on some nights, we can play the whole thing from start to finish. I mean, it’s our 25th anniversary. We’re going at it hard, everyone! We’re going hard.”

Other acclaimed songs from Collective Soul’s past include “Breathe,” “The World I Know,” “Gel,” and “Heavy.”

Collective Soul performs at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa Sunday, Aug. 11. The show is slated to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available on www1.ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about the band at http://www.collectivesoul.com.