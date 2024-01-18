College Bount Lake Tahoe offers FAFSA workshop

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – College Bount Lake Tahoe will host a guided FAFSA workshop for high school seniors and their families on January 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Family Resource Center in South Lake Tahoe. This free workshop will guide students through the FAFSA application process, and provide hands-on assistance with filling out the application form. This workshop is for current South Tahoe High School Seniors and families only. At the end of the workshop, students will have a completed FAFSA form ready for submission. Students and parents will need to know/bring their social security numbers, addresses used for tax filing, and laptops to submit the application.

“The cost of higher education is a significant barrier to entry for many families,” shares Kim Ilvento, School Counselor at South Tahoe High School. “The FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is an important part of the college application process, but many students and parents are confused or overwhelmed by the form. By providing hands-on support, we hope we can help more students apply for federal funding to cover the cost of a college education.”

This workshop is hosted by College Bound Lake Tahoe/En Camino al Colegio, a collaboration between the Lake Tahoe Community College Dual Enrollment program, the South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. The mission of CBLT is to provide students and their families with the resources and support to prepare for the option to attend college. CBLT aims to ensure that every student in South Lake Tahoe has access to a successful, affordable, and impactful college experience.

“Through free resources, workshops, and events, we allow local students to get a head start on college credits, fulfill high school graduation requirements, and ultimately save money on their education,” shares Adam Enyon, Director of Dual Enrollment at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Dual Enrollment offers students at LTHS the opportunity to take college-level classes while still in high school. These courses are completely free, which means students get college credit without the cost of tuition. By earning these college credits early, students can meet college requirements and reduce their overall tuition expenses. To learn more about CBLT, dual enrollment, and upcoming community events, visit http://www.collegeboundlt.com .