Color therapy in Tahoe’s autumn; Warm up to nature’s superfoods

Did you know? Color therapy during the autumn season in Tahoe can enhance your mind-body connection by utilizing warm fall hues like oranges, rich reds, and golden yellows in each room. These colors are key to evoke feelings of warmth, comfort, and tranquility, promoting a sense of well-being and reducing stress. And adding fall superfoods to your home will be the final touch!

ROOM BY ROOM

Living Room (Harvest Palette)

Conceal flaws naturally. If you have a favorite sofa or love seat with wood, it’s frustrating when surface scratches taint your beloved piece of furniture due to wear and tear. I tried using a shelled walnut to mask the unsightly imperfections. It seemed to conceal to a scratch or two, but it isn’t perfect. I decided to put the brown colored nuts in a pretty glass container on a shelf (away from the cat) and live with the furniture character flaws.

Dining Room (Autumn Sophistication)

Add bowls of fresh fruit. Superfruit, such as red apples and green apples, add life to the dining room while it’s being used for entertainment. In a film with Jennifer Aniston, she got flustered when her partner forgot to bring home from the store more than less lemons to be used for the elegant centerpiece on the table. I must admit a bowl of nine lemons looks nice and lucky nine is a number linked to completion.

Earthy Kitchen (Spiced Earth Tones)

Display Nature’s Cleaners: Use lemon and water. In a nice spray water bottle, add juice from one fresh lemon, 2 tablespoons white vinegar, and fill up with tap water. This can be used to clean countertops, inside the microwave, and on top of the oven. It cuts through dirt and grease, leaving a nice fragrance. Place a bowl of green avocadoes and Roma tomatoes on the countertop.

Provide a Water Spritzer: A water bottle on the countertop is a great way to keep healthy plants green and thriving.

Natural Bedroom (Rustic Warmth)

Provide a Water Pitcher: Add water in a container on top of a dresser or by the bed. Drinking water first thing in the morning is a healthful practice to get used to doing, plus it adds a fresh look and feel by adding nature’s super superfood. If you want to enhance a getaway vibe add a dark chocolate bar and oranges (where kids and pets can’t get to them).

Scented Bathroom (Cozy Neutral)

Nature’s Soaps: In the shower or by the tub add superfood beauty products for a down-to-earth healthy vibe. My shower includes a body wash infused with oatmeal. Bar soaps include extracts of oatmeal and citrus.

Green Cleaners: To clean an enamel sink or toilet, try an all-natural homemade lemon scrub. Combine juice from one fresh lemon with ½ cup all-natural laundry soap.

Home Office (Nature’s Tapestry)

Maintain a Water Decoration: Trickling water in a natural fountain is a way to keep nature inside and maintain a sense of calm for you and visitors. Dental and doctor offices as well as health spas often contain flowing waterfall objects. And bring in that water pitcher infused with fresh slices of lemon and oranges.

Mountain Colors for Fall Therapy

Create feelings of warmth and comfort linked to wellness in the fall season…

Living Room, the heart of the home, Harvest tones provide a super calming atmosphere. Terracotta captures fallen leaves and adds warmth. Forest green and burnt orange accent colors such as throws and throw pillows add a cozy effect.

Dining Room: Red and off-white give a rustic yet elegant look, autumn vibe. Golden yellows can brighten a space with an autumn feel.

Kitchen, for functionality, pumpkin orange provides energy. soft gray can create an inviting atmosphere.

Bedroom: For a retreat vibe, choose warm neutrals. Taupe or brown provide warm and comfort, for relaxation. Greens evoke tranquility.

Home Office: Cozy grays and brass accents feel modern and warm. Deep blue and greens promote focus.

Adapted from the popular book The Healing Powers of Superfoods based on the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet (Kensington).

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and the new book Courage with Paws. (Book 2 in December). She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com