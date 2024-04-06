Colorectal cancer: Importance of screenings and managing colon care

Colorectal cancer is among the most common types of cancer. It arises from abnormal growth of cells in the lining of the colon or rectum, forming polyps that can become cancerous over time. While it is a potentially deadly disease, early detection through preventative screenings can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment.

If you’re under age 45, you may believe colorectal cancer isn’t something you need to think about right now, but cases of colorectal cancer in younger age groups have been rising for decades. And unlike an older adult, you may not be routinely screened for the disease. That makes it especially important to know how to recognize the warning signs of colorectal cancer. This could help you catch it at an early stage, when it’s easier to treat.

The red flag symptoms of colorectal cancer include stomach pain, rectal bleeding, frequent loose stools/ diarrhea, and iron-deficiency anemia (lack of enough iron in your body, which can be diagnosed through blood tests). Having just one of these red-flag signs can nearly double the likelihood of being diagnosed with early-onset colorectal cancer, therefore it is essential to speak with your provider if you notice anything abnormal.

Colorectal cancer typically develops slowly over several years, often beginning as pre-cancerous polyps. These polyps can be detected and removed during routine screenings before they turn cancerous, preventing the progression of the disease. Several factors can increase your risk of colorectal cancer, including:

Age: The risk of developing colorectal cancer increases with age

Family history: People with a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps are at higher risk.

Lifestyle factors: Poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity, smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption can also increase the risk.

Regular screenings for colorectal cancer are crucial for early detection and prevention. The American Cancer Society recommends starting screenings at age 45 for average-risk individuals, while those with a family history or other risk factors may need to start earlier. It’s best to consult with your provider to understand which screening (or combination of screenings) is best for you.

Some tests look for signs of cancer in your stool. These may be performed every one to three years. While this is a less invasive option, there are drawbacks, including that polyps may not be

bleeding at the time of the test, and additional testing will be recommended if abnormalities are found.

Visual exams of your colon and rectum using a viewing scope (colonoscopy) remain the most effective screening exam for colorectal cancer. These exams are recommended every 10 years after age 45, or sooner if you are noted to have colonic polyps during your colonoscopy examination.

When it comes to colorectal cancer, early detection through regular screenings is imperative, as the sooner it’s caught, the easier it is to treat. By taking proactive steps and staying informed, individuals can effectively manage their colon care and reduce the impact of this disease.

Dr. Azadeh Brumand is a board-certified gastroenterologist with Barton Gastroenterology, offering advanced screening for colorectal cancer with referral. Contact your primary care provider for a referral, or for more information, visit BartonHealth.org