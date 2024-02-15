Come groove at Reggae Festival Pre-Parties

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival promoters are offering a series of pre-parties in association with the ticketed 2-day festival. The pre-parties start Thursday, Feb. 15. Some events are free, and two events are complimentary with the purchase of a lift ticket or sightseeing ticket from Heavenly Ski Resort, according to the pre-event graphics.

“We are excited to bring the Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival to our community,” said Paul Reder, President of PR Entertainment, Inc. “As a long-time resident of Zephyr Cove, we’re proud to share the soulful sounds of live reggae music with South Lake Tahoe. With over three decades of commitment to this region, we’re dedicated to promoting unity by working with area venues and showcasing regional and national headliners. Join us for an unforgettable week filled with the uplifting beats of reggae music all around town.”

Concert promoters PR Entertainment and Good Vibez Presents have curated free live reggae performances in South Lake venues.

The official ticketed 2-day Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival will be Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17 and 18, inside Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Everyone who walks through our doors is valued. We want everyone to feel as though they are being welcomed into our home for the weekend. We strive to give artists a hospitable, safe, and comfortable environment where creativity can thrive. And we work to give fans the coveted you-had-to-be-there memory with every ticket. It’s more than just what or who is on stage. It’s the food, the drinks, the art installations, the commitment to safety, and the friendliness of our staff. = Amy Sheehan, Good Vibez’s co-owner

The offspring of the legendary Bob Marley, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will headline the event Saturday. Collie Buddz, The Green, and Miki Rae & The Hooligans (from Carson Valley and Tahoe) will also perform.

Renowned reggae act Stick Figure will headline Sunday. The Movement, The Elovaters and False Rhythms will also entertain festival-goers.

“As festival producers, our job boils down to building community,” said Dan Sheehan, CEO of Good Vibez Presents. “We live for it. In the reggae world, the scene around the music matches the energy of what’s on stage, and that’s what keeps us going 365 days a year. We’re excited to expand our footprint of Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival with off-campus events to give our community, and Tahoe as a whole, more options to groove together.”

The pre-parties begin with a performance by Lizano Unplugged at The Loft Tahoe in the Heavenly Village on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. The group is from Reno. There is no additional charge for patrons with a lift ticket or sightseeing ticket from Heavenly Ski Resort, according to the promotional material.

On Friday, Feb. 16, patrons can attend a daytime ski lodge party and groove to Two Peace from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tamarack Lodge on top of Heavenly Ski Resort. In order to get to the lodge, patrons will need a Heavenly Ski Resort lift ticket or sightseeing ticket.

Then Two Peace will perform from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at McP’s Irish Pub.

Sacramento’s DJ’s Squarefield Massive will be taking over Tahoe Ale Worx Stateline spinning reggae and dance music from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18, come gear up before the main festival at the Rise Up Rail Jam Competition at the Bijou Center in South Lake Tahoe.

PR Entertainment, Inc., produces more thanr 150 shows, festivals, and tours annually. Since 2003, it has presented more than 4,000 shows worldwide.

Clients have included The Killers, Robin Williams, Jason Mraz, 30 Seconds To Mars, Daniel Tosh, Chelsea Handler, Stevie Nicks, Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Sting, James Taylor, Diana Ross.

PRE also produces the annual Bass Camp Festival, Lake Tahoe Reggae Summer Festival, the Lake Tahoe Bluegrass & Beyond Festival, and co-owns The Loft Theatre-Dining-Lounge in the Heavenly Village.

Good Vibez’s Dan and Amy Sheehan have been promoting and producing multidimensional worldwide shows for decades. They handle the largest reggae-rock festival in the country, California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, and the newly-launched Rebels & Renegades Music Festival.

Since 2003, Good Vibez has produced hundreds of concerts and festivals on the West Coast, Hawaii, Arizona, North Carolina, and Mexico.

The Sheehans events focus on using their platforms to elevate creatives. Their events are rooted in supporting local nonprofits and small businesses.

“Everyone who walks through our doors is valued,” said Amy Sheehan, Good Vibez’s co-owner. “We want everyone to feel as though they are being welcomed into our home for the weekend. We strive to give artists a hospitable, safe, and comfortable environment where creativity can thrive. And we work to give fans the coveted you-had-to-be-there memory with every ticket. It’s more than just what or who is on stage. It’s the food, the drinks, the art installations, the commitment to safety, and the friendliness of our staff.”

Good Vibez Presents believes that community is everything. There is no Planet B. Music ties us together, and your “favorite band” should be a list 10 miles long.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.laketahoereggaefest.com ,

Pre-Parties

Thursday, Feb. 15

Lizano Unplugged

9 p.m.

The Loft Tahoe, Heavenly Village

There is no additional charge for patrons with a lift ticket or sightseeing ticket from Heavenly Ski Resort.

Friday, Feb. 16

Two Peace

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tamarack Lodge, Heavenly Ski Resort

Patrons will need a Heavenly Ski Resort lift ticket or sightseeing ticket to get to the lodge.

Friday, Feb. 16

DJ’s Squarefield Massive

7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday

Tahoe Ale Worx Stateline

Free

Two Peace

8:30 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday

McP’s Irish Pub

Free

Saturday and Sunday

Rise Up Rail Jam Competition

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bijou Center

Free

Reggae-Fest-Pre-Parties-3

Reggae-Fest-Pre-Parties-4

Reggae-Fest-Pre-Parties-2