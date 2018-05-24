Comedian Bob Newhart performs at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Get your fill of laughs this weekend courtesy of Bob Newhart, who is set to perform an evening of comedy at Harrah's Lake Tahoe on Saturday, May 26.

"Bob Newhart was nearly 30 years old and working as an accountant in Chicago when he struck comic gold with his first comedy album," states the comedian's online biography.

Newhart's debut, "The Button-Down Mind," was the first comedy album to reach the top of the album charts, and it won him three Grammy Awards: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Comedy Performance (Spoken Word).

"His career as an entertainer has spanned 56 years, including multiple television series, 14 feature films and millions of albums sold worldwide and he is the recipient of many honors, including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, presented by the Kennedy Center," continues the bio.

Newhart was also inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The comedian is known for his roles in the TV series "The Bob Newhart Show," "Newhart" and "Bob," and has made guest appearances on shows including "The Big Bang Theory," "Desperate Housewives" and "ER." He is also seen in movies including "The Rescuers," "Elf" and "Horrible Bosses."

Newhart's show begins at 7:30 p.m., and attendees must be at least 6 years old.

Tickets begin at $59.17 and are available online via Ticketmaster.

Visit http://www.bobnewhartofficial.com to learn more about the comedian.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action