Comedian Craig Ferguson performs at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

The Robot Skeleton Army will be invading Harrah's Lake Tahoe this weekend when comedian, actor, author and former late night host Craig Ferguson brings his Hobo Fabulous tour to Tahoe.

Yes, that Craig Ferguson.

The Scottish-American comedian first gained recognition in the states in the mid '90s with his role on The Drew Carey Show (OHIO-O-O-O-O-O). Ferguson played Nigel Wick, Carey's boss.

Shortly after the show ended, Ferguson was named the host of CBS's "The Late, Late Show."

With the show immediately following David Letterman, "The Late, Late Show" gig beamed Ferguson into living rooms all across the country

While he cites Letterman as a comedic influence, Ferguson brought his own unique style to the late night format.

Perhaps his mostly broadly recognized, and brilliant, move was the use of Geoff Peterson — a robot who served as Ferguson's sidekick.

Ferguson's run on "The Late, Late Show" ended in 2014 amid a larger shake up in the late night world.

During his nine years on air he amassed a wide and dedicated following, with his fans adopting the name Ferguson initially gave to his Twitter followers: his Robot Skeleton Army.

Aside from his late night stint, Ferguson has done voice over work in numerous films, including the popular "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.

He also hosted a radio show on Sirius XM and has published multiple books, the latest of which is expected to be released next month.

Catch Ferguson at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Saturday, April 6. Tickets are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com.