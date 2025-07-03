Comedian Justin Rupple takes his impersonations to Bally’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – When aspiring radio-journalist Justin Rupple was told he would have to wait about 10 years before he could get his voice on the radio, he knew he had to do something else to get his voice heard. His management at his Seattle-based radio station told him he should start hitting the stand-up circuit. Rupple took that advice to heart, and started on his path to become a well-known comedian.

While he is now a recognizable voice in the comedy-world after a stint on America’s Got Talent, and acting as the voice of Tuffnut Thorston in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, his proclivity for comedy started in his early years.

“I don’t think I was a funny guy per se, I think, honestly, stand-up and comedy was the language I spoke to my parents,” said Rupple.

When his parents divorced at age 11, they used comedy shows and stand-up as a way to talk about tough issues with him.

“In order to explain adult concepts, they would introduce me to comedians – Rita Rudner, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Klein, Robin Williams, even the George Carlins and the Richard Pryors,” said Rupple.

In return, Rupple would impersonate those comedians back to his parents.

“You asked if I was funny, I don’t think I was, what I was was addicted to the feeling of being recognized and of being laughed with,” said Rupple.

He now uses his comedy to not only make people laugh, but to share sincere moments with the audience.

“I’m the [type of comedian] who’s trying to make things a little better,” said Rupple. “If I see someone upset, if somebody asks me to say something funny, I take that as kind of a beacon.”

Rupple specializes in impersonations. He said about one-third of his impersonations are created from people asking him to impersonate someone specific but the rest are created from parroting some of the funnier things he’s seen or heard.

“Probably a little bit of my ADHD, I just sit and watch television or movies or listen to podcasts and I am extremely annoying. Somebody will say something funny and I repeat it right back,” said Rupple. “Most of my impressions come from me, for lack of a better word, falling in love with what somebody does.”

In addition to impersonations, he is also well-known for his golf videos on social media, which arose from the desire to monetize his golf hobby during COVID.

“I identify with golfers because the only people who golf are people who are a little bit crazy,” said Rupple. “They like a hobby they will never be good enough at. No golfer worth his salt will say ‘I’m good at this.’ They’ll say ‘I’m trying,’ and I think the good comics will say just about the same thing.”

Rupple will be performing at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at the same time as the American Century Championship but he won’t be participating in the tournament.

“I’ll just be staring out my window, petting my driver and singing, ‘Somewhere out there,'” said Rupple. “But from your lips to God’s ears, the next time we talk its because I’m coming back here to take on Steph Curry.”

Rupple will be performing July 10, 11 and 13 alongside Jason Ellis and Trish Smart. Learn more at https://www.renotahoecomedy.net/ .