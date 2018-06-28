Comedian Margaret Cho takes the stage on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian Margaret Cho brings her performing chops to Tahoe's South Shore this weekend by means of her popular tour Fresh Off The Bloat, which began in fall 2017.

"'Fresh Off The Bloat' is certainly her sickest stand-up comedy show to date," states a press release from Ken Phillips Publicity Group, Inc. "A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn't take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism and Asianness. It's all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics."

Cho started her career in Southern California and quickly became known for discussing taboo topics that other performers tended to shy away from.

"Her socially aware brand of comedy has made her both a thought leader as well as a teacher to those with open minds and open hearts," states Cho's online biography.

If you haven't seen her stand-up in the past, you might recognize her from appearances on "Drop Dead Diva" and "30 Rock," among others.

Tickets for the show — held Saturday, June 30, at 8 p.m. — range from $35-$45 and are available online via http://www.montbleuresort.com (along with additional information) and Ticketmaster. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action