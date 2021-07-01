Comedian Rob Riggle to be special guest at Rotary club breakfast event

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle will be the special guest at Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club’s “Breakfast of Champions” from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 at the Hard Rock Convention Center.

The Holey Moley co-host, who is also playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament from July 9-11 at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, is also expected to bring a celebrity guest.

The cost for breakfast is $25.

Guests can enjoy breakfast and also hear about personal experiences about their careers and celebrity golf adventures.

For those interested in attending, signups are available here . Space is limited.