Comedian T.J Miller to perform Saturday at MontBleu

Comedian, T.J Miller performs stand-up this Saturday at MontBleu.

Provided

Get ready to laugh with American comedian, actor, producer and writer T.J Miller.

Miller’s stand-up performance will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Miller’s comedian career began when he went to college in Washington, D.C. He began performing with a college comedian group called receSs for four years.

After college, Miller performed with improvisation team in Chicago including Chuckle Sandwich, Heavy Weight and Second City with whom he toured with for two years.

In 2008, Miller made his first acting debut.

Miller did several voiceovers for television commercials and in 2010 Miller transitioned to feature length films.

Miller voiced Tuffnut in the animated film “How to Train your Dragon” and has since starred in over 25 studio films including Marvel Comics “Deadpool” “Transformers 4” and “Office Christmas Party.”

He continues to perform stand-up comedy, touring around the country.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and range from $38-58.