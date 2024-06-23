Comedians prominent among non-sports stars at American Century Championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Unquestionably one of the most entertaining groups of celebrities at the pro-athlete dominated American Century Championship this year is the star-studded lineup of comedians playing in the July 10-14 edition of the tournament at Edgewood Tahoe.

None of them is expected to contend for the title, which was won by NBA superstar Stephen Curry last July. In fact, over the 34-year history of the tournament, the leaderboard has only laughed back at the comedians.

The best of the bunchis Alfonso Ribeiro, who entertains audiences each week hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. He scored a T13 as his best finish in 2016 and a T24 in last year’s tournament. Besides hosting prime time television shows, Ribeiro is prominently known for his role as Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Scoring a T53 in the 2023 tournament as a first timer is comedian Nate Bargatze. Bargatze is most known for his relatable and family-friendly comedy, with Netflix specials like The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American and The Stand-ups. He also is the creator and host of his weekly podcast, Nateland.

Ranking third among the comedians since last year’s competition is Ray Romano, most widely known for his role in the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. His best finish was 57th place in the 2008 tournament and he scored a T59 last year. Besides his popularity as a stand-up comic, he’s earned acting plaudits in his roles in The Irishman and The Big Sick, as well as voicing Manfred in Ice Age.

Rob Riggle, infamous for his comedic roles in major films like The Hangover, 21 Jump Street and Step Brothers, placed 64th in the 2023 championship with his best score being a T51 in 2020. Before acting, Riggle served as a United States Marine Corps Reserve Lieutenant Colonel.

Behind Riggle in the 2023 tournament was Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost with a placement of T73. Jost has been with the comedy sketch series as a writer since 2005 and became a Weekend Update co-anchor in 2014. He is also the husband of actress Scarlett Johansson.

As part of a long-standing tradition of comedians performing for the Tahoe crowds during the weekend, Jost will headline a show at the new Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday night, July 13, at the height of the weekend’s activities. Doors open at 7:30 and the performance starts at 8:30. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/colin-jost .

Tied with Jost at T73 last year was longtime returnee Larry the Cable Guy. His best finish was 49th in the 2020 competition. The sleeveless star is largely known for his role as Mater in the Cars series and movies like Tooth Fairy and Jingle All The Way. Larry is also an original member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

In 80th place last year was The Office star Brian Baumgartner, who finished a surprising 30th in 2020. Besides playing the infamous character Kevin Malone in the comedic sitcom, Baumgartner also had roles in movies like Licensed to Wed and Four Christmases.

One of the stalwarts among the comedy set is John O’Hurley, who will be playing his 27th American Century Championship this year. O’Hurley’s best finish was 41st in 2003. He is best known for his role as J. Peterman in the sitcom Seinfeld and is also the host for The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, now in its 22nd year as a Thanksgiving Day special on NBC.