Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Alycia Cooper performs this week at Lake Tahoe

Alycia Cooper is a first-class comic and her career has accelerated nicely. She was a semi-finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," where the somewhat controversial comedian Roseanne (one of the judges) called her "brilliant."

Cooper's love for comedy and all things entertainment dates back to when she was 5 years old. She was a natural ham of sorts, but it carried into her adult years and she studied theater at Howard University and the University of Maryland, College Park.

We've watched Cooper develop a nice following and thread of credits over the years as well. Her television appearances have included Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed," "America's Got Talent," "The Mo'Nique Show," "The Ricki Lake Show," "Wanda Does It," "The Gossip Queens," "NickMom Night Out" and "Standup in Stilettos." Cooper taped her first DVD back in 2002 for a Christian comedy show called "Spirit of Comedy," and was also on "Grounded for Life," "The Parkers," "Raising Hope" and has taped two hour-long DVDs (directed and produced by herself) called "Paper Chasin'," "Stimulus Package" and her CD, "Alycia: Unchained." Cooper has also opened for some amazing acts including Whitney Cummings, Felipe Esparza, Bob Marley, Tony Rock and the late, great Dick Gregory.

In addition to her stand-up, Cooper starred in three independent films. She also provides humor for corporate events and has five comedy albums on the market, a YouTube channel and a fast-rising Podcast called, "Hot 10 with Alycia Cooper," in which she interviews the hottest comics.

Cooper is just as adept at working behind the camera, producing and writing many projects. She currently serves as the CEO of Triumphant Enterprises, LLC, which creates and pitches television shows, films and documentaries. The company also provides stand-up comedy performers for events. Before this, Cooper produced and directed for the likes of Dr. Phil, 21st Century Fox, Comedy Central and BET Network, to name a few. Of all her credits, the one she cherishes most is entertaining our troops.

"The biggest benefit of being a comic is being able to perform overseas for our men and women in uniform," she said. "I have been to Japan, Korea, Guam, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, Africa. While there, I had the opportunity to entertain and meet some of the most courageous Americans in the world."

Recommended Stories For You

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.