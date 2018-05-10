Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Amir K, Ron Morey perform this week

We're fortunate to have Amir Kamyab (he goes by the stage name Amir K) back. A quick background on him: He was born in Tehran, Iran and raised in Southern California, spent countless stage time perfecting his craft and gained a formidable reputation with his storytelling and improvisational style (along with his multi-cultural upbringing — he's fluent in Farsi and Spanish).

Kamyab became known for his incredible accents and impressions. In a relatively short amount of time, he won Orange County's Funniest Stand-Up Comedy Competition and was a performer on the CBS' Diversity Comedy Showcase. Following that he was a finalist on NBC's "Stand Up for Diversity Showcase" and won Tommy T's Stand-Up Comedy Competition over in the Bay Area. Kamyab also won the 100-comic Ultimate Laff-Down Stand-Up Comedy Competition in Southern California. He never disappoints and now he's back to delivering the funny.

The comedian was an integral part of The CW's "MADtv" and also was part of the MTV prank show "Jerks With Cameras." My first recollection of Kamyab was seeing him in Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning picture, "Argo." Since then, he's starred in the feature film "The Pyramid" opposite Denis O'Hare and Ashley Hinshaw.

What's funny (and ironic) is that Kamyab hadn't planned on a career in comedy even though everyone who grew up with him says he was a natural. Kamyab was successful in real estate for a while and even created his own company. Had it not been for the collapse of the housing market in the Great Recession 10 years ago, Kamyab maybe would never have gone into comedy.

Ron Morey

Morey loves performing up here because he lives down in Scottsdale, Arizona, where it's already in the low 100s. He is a bundle of unbridled energy that commands attention and he's very infectious. The last time he was up here he whipped the audience into a frenzy, so much so that when he exited the stage the audience started chanting, "MORE RON, MORE RON, MORE RON, MORON, MORON," which is a testament to the power of Ron "The Monster" Morey, folks.

Morey has worked with a lot of well known entertainers and has the dubious honor of being picked by Snoop Dogg for one of the musician's videos on the MTV show "Doggy Fizzle Televizzle." Snoop was looking for a real geeky, white guy — after he came across a headshot and bio of Morey, it is rumored that Snoop said, "Damn! This is exactly what I've been looking for," and looked no further.

Morey has performed overseas, entertaining our military. It has taken him to such places as Italy, Greece, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Germany. It's great having Kamyab and Morey here this week, and I believe it is their first time performing together. One thing that's for sure is this: Expect a lot of animated voices between the two of them!

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.