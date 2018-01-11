Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Chris Franjola and Jesus Trejo perform this week at Lake Tahoe

Chris Franjola

It's always a treat when we get a fresh face (to the region) up here — so we welcome Chris Franjola to Lake Tahoe this week. He's the double threat: a first-rate writer and a performer.

Franjola wrote for comedian Chelsea Handler and became a regular on her hit E! show, "Chelsea Lately." Franjola also starred on Handler's other comedy series, "After Lately," which aired for three seasons on the same network. Prior to his stint on "Chelsea Lately," Franjola wrote for other shows including "Family Guy," the MTV Video Music Awards and Handler's original show, "The Chelsea Handler Show." He also hosted the "Sons of Anarchy" after-show called "Anarchy Afterword," which aired live on FX. When he isn't busy writing and acting, Franjola's performing stand-up on the road, headlining venues all over the country.

I don't know all of Franjola's New Year's resolutions, but I do know that he wants 2018 to be the year he learns to ignore things that bother him the way the "Today" cast ignores Megyn Kelly when out on the plaza.

Jesus Trejo

This comedian is getting a lot of heat lately. Trejo is based out of Los Angeles and people who recently saw him perform at the Comedy Store say he's worth checking out. Trejo has appeared on Comedy Central's "Adam Devine's House Party," season one of NUVOtv's "Stand Up and Deliver" and as a recurring cast member on the TBS sitcom "Sullivan & Son" (as the character Javier).

Last year Trejo was invited and chosen to participate in the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal as part of Jeff Ross' Roastmaster's Invitational. This past summer Trejo was selected to be a new face for the same event. In addition to his club and festival credits he was on season one of "Uproarious" (a new stand-up show on Fuse) and will be on season two of Comedy Central's "Road to Roast Battle." Not bad, huh? It's time for Trejo to make his mark up here — then he'll know he's finally arrived.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.