Comedy star Tracy Morgan visits Stateline

A comedy icon is headed to the Tahoe Basin.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Tracy Morgan headlines South Shore's MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, and fans of stand-up won't want to miss this gig.

"Tracy Morgan is one of the most respected comedians in his field. Starring for seven seasons on NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning '30 Rock,' Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as 'Tracy Jordan,' the unpredictable star of Lemon's (Fey) hit variety show, 'TGS with Tracy Jordan,'" states the performer's online biography.

Morgan is also known for his stint on "Saturday Night Live," in which he appeared for seven seasons and played characters such as Brian Fellow and Astronaut Jones.

"At the beginning of 2016, he headlined a nationwide stand-up tour titled 'Picking Up the Pieces,' which culminated in his newest stand-up special 'Staying Alive,' which is available on Netflix," concludes the bio.

Morgan is also set to star in Jordan Peele and John Carcieri's new TBS show "The Last O.G.," due out this spring.

Tickets range from $45-$65, plus tax and fees, for the performance held in MontBleu Showroom. Purchases are conducted online through http://www.montbleuresort.com, where more details can be found.

The show, which begins at 8 p.m., is recommended for mature audiences only.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

