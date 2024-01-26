Comment sought for draft strategic plan in Douglas County

Cover of strategic plan



A draft of the revision of the Douglas County Strategic Plan has been posted online and the county is seeking feedback through Feb. 16.

Residents can send their comments to CommunityRelationsPIO@douglasnv.us .

“I want to express my gratitude to the community and our staff for dedicating their time and effort to crafting this first draft of the strategic plan,” said County Manager Jenifer Davidson. “I want to emphasize that continued public engagement in this process is critical to ensuring the strategic plan reflects the needs and desires of the community. Once this period for additional public comment closes, the County will hold a public meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to further refine the plan to reflect our collective vision for the future.”

An announcement regarding a special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to review the draft strategic plan and consider additional feedback will be made at a later date.

“Following thorough engagement with the community — which involved multiple public workshops, focus groups, and a successful community survey conducted over several months — Douglas County is ready to unveil a draft of the new strategic plan,” said Community Relations Manager Eric Cachinero. “The creation of this draft is the outcome of analyzing communitywide feedback and includes strategic goals formulated through alignment with input from both internal and external stakeholders. Additionally, the goals are informed by data gathered from the public.”

The draft plan can be found by clicking Here

“The draft strategic plan identifies the following areas of focus for the county: Balanced Growth & Infrastructure, Preserving Douglas County’s Natural Beauty and Rural Character, Serving Our Community, and Enhancing Residents’ Quality of Life,” Cachinero said. “Within those four strategic objectives, the plan outlines specific goals and draft initiatives that will serve as a roadmap for resource allocation and decision-making for county leadership for the future during the next five years. It is designed to evolve over time in response to the changing needs of the organization and the community.”