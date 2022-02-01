Commissioner Wes Rice announces re-election bid

STATELINE, Nev.- Douglas County Commission Vice Chairman Wes Rice is running for re-election.

“The job of county commissioner is time-consuming and demanding, but I appreciate the opportunity to serve constituents not only in District 4 but throughout the County,” Rice said Rice. “I strive to be reasonable and fair. I’ve always been a fiscal conservative but understand the need to wisely invest in our roads and county facilities and to partner with businesses and local organizations who are also making investments in our community. I have reflected this philosophy in my approach and votes.”

Rice’s long career in public service began in law enforcement with the Pasadena, Calif., police department where he advanced from police officer to sergeant, ultimately retiring as a lieutenant in command of the detective section.

He moved to Douglas County in 1991 and joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1992, rising to the rank of Reserve Captain.

He was assigned and worked several years on Marine 7, the sheriff’s department boat on Lake Tahoe. He subsequently served as a Deputy Constable primarily for the Tahoe Justice Court until elected as a County Commissioner in 2018. He also served his neighborhood as an elected trustee of the Round Hill General Improvement District.

“I respond to constituent calls and do my best to help address their concerns, connect them with appropriate County staff, or whatever the solution or source of information may be. I serve as the County’s elected representative on numerous Tahoe boards and organizations, including the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Tahoe Transportation District, and Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority. Some 40 percent of county revenues come from the Tahoe Township, I work hard to make sure Tahoe is recognized and supported for its contributions to the County’s revenues and attractions as a world renown destination.”

Rice is a life-long Republican, becoming active in Douglas County in 1996, serving in various leadership positions at the county and state levels.

“Overall, my focus is to maintain our rural lifestyle while understanding every county must have controlled growth to sustain itself. As District 4 Commissioner, I have been and will continue to be the voice for Tahoe and the foothills, knowing that I also serve those living throughout the valley. I want to help maintain public safety and the special qualify of life we enjoy here in Douglas County. That’s why I’m seeking a second term.”