Washoe County commissioners to consider appeal of Incline Village cell tower

The view after construction of the proposed tower.

Provided to TRPA

An appeal filed by Incline Village residents who are opposed to a proposed cell tower will go before the Washoe County commissioners Tuesday, May 28.

Those supporting the appeal effort are hoping the commissioners will reverse a previous decision by the Washoe County Board of Adjustment approving a special use application for the 117-foot tower.

The five-member board vote 2-1 to approve the monopole — a cell tower disguised as a pine tree — located roughly 100 feet south of the intersection of Incline Way and Village Boulevard in the center of town.

The project has faced fierce opposition from a large and vocal segment of the community, which worries about the visual impacts and potential health risks, among other things, posed by the tower.

Those concerns were voiced before the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Citizens Advisory Board and the Board of Adjustment.

Now heading before the commissioners, residents and property owners have flooded the county with letters of opposition.

Despite the opposition, Washoe County staff is recommending the commissioners uphold that previous decision by the Board of Adjustment.

Incline Partners LLC, the company that hopes to build the tower, says it is needed to improve coverage in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. The tower could hold up to four antenna arrays, and the four major carriers — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T Mobile — have all expressed interest in being on the tower.

If commissioners uphold the decision on the special use permit, which is required due to the height of the tower, Incline Partners would still need to obtain building permits from the county.

Tuesday’s commissioner meeting is slated to start at 10 a.m., in the county commission chamber, 1001 E. Ninth St., in Reno.

The public hearing on the appeal is item No. 23 on the agenda. Click here to view the agenda online.

Editor’s note: The print version of this article published Friday, May 24, incorrectly stated the meeting would take place Thursday, May 30. The meeting takes place Tuesday, May 28.