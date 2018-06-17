Committee to discuss cannabis ballot questions

El Dorado County officials will meet Tuesday, June 19, to discuss cannabis-related questions that could appear on the November ballot.

The full Board of Supervisors is tentatively planning on considering the questions at its July 17 meeting. Should supervisors move to place the questions on the ballot, voters could potentially open the county to recreational and commercial cannabis businesses.

District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel previously told the Tribune there will likely be a series of questions that will determine what residents actually want. The first question likely will concern taxes on cannabis. If that question fails to pass it would negate the other questions.

Novasel has said she would not support a legal cannabis industry in El Dorado County if it does not generate revenue, most likely via a specific tax, that can be used for drug education and prevention. A majority of voters in the county voted against Prop 64, which legalized cannabis in California in 2016, while a majority in the city of South Lake Tahoe voted in favor of the question.

Before the full Board of Supervisors considers the questions, the county's ad hoc cannabis advisory committee, which was created in December 2017 to gather information and feedback, will meet to discuss the matter. Novasel serves on the committee along with Supervisor Michael Ranalli

The meeting will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the county planning commission room, Building C, 2850 Fairlane Court in Placerville. All committee meetings are open to the public.

More information on the past meetings can be found at http://www.edcgov.us/Government/CAO/Cannabis/Pages/Cannabis—Upcoming-Meetings.aspx.